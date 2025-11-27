No. 4 Duke Blue Devils square off against the No. 22 Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (7-0) Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -10.5; over/under…

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-1) vs. Duke Blue Devils (7-0)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -10.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Arkansas and No. 4 Duke square off at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Blue Devils are 7-0 in non-conference play. Duke leads college basketball in team defense, giving up 57.0 points while holding opponents to 33.0% shooting.

The Razorbacks have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Arkansas has a 4-1 record against opponents above .500.

Duke makes 52.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.8 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Arkansas averages 34.0 more points per game (91.0) than Duke gives up (57.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Boozer is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Meleek Thomas averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 16.8 points and 4.3 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.