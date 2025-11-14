No. 4 Duke Blue Devils play the Indiana State Sycamores on 3-game win streak

Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) at Duke Blue Devils (3-0) Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) at Duke Blue Devils (3-0)

Durham, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -36.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Duke heads into a matchup with Indiana State as winners of three games in a row.

Duke went 35-4 overall last season while going 17-0 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 83.2 points per game last season, 34.2 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 11.3 on fast breaks.

Indiana State went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Sycamores averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 29.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

