No. 4 Arizona visits No. 3 UConn following Reed’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:43 AM

Arizona Wildcats (4-0) at UConn Huskies (4-0)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UConn hosts No. 4 Arizona after Tarris Reed Jr. scored 21 points in UConn’s 86-84 win over the BYU Cougars.

UConn finished 24-11 overall last season while going 14-2 at home. The Huskies averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 35.6 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

Arizona finished 16-8 in Big 12 play and 6-5 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 82.5 points per game last season, 17.1 on free throws and 21.6 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

