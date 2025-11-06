No. 3 UCLA’s Jaquez, Rice, Kneepkens each score 20 or more in 87-50 win over UC Santa Barbara

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s three-guard lineup of Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice and Utah transfer Gianna Kneepkens each scored 20…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA’s three-guard lineup of Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice and Utah transfer Gianna Kneepkens each scored 20 points or more in the third-ranked Bruins’ 85-47 rout of UC Santa Barbara on Thursday.

Jaquez shot 7 of 11 from the floor for 21 points and had six rebounds, Rice made all seven of her free throws for 20 points to go with eight rebounds, and Kneepkens finished with 20 points. Jaquez and Kneepkens each hit four of UCLA’s 10 3-pointers.

The last time at least three players scored 20 or more for the Bruins was on Nov. 12, 2023, against Bellarmine. In that 113-64 win, Jaquez had 30 points, Charisma Osborne 24, Lauren Betts 22 and Londynn Jones 21.

The Bruins (2-0) got 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Betts in their home opener at Pauley Pavilion. They were coming off a 24-point win over San Diego State in their season opener Monday.

Rice and Jaquez combined for 26 points the last time the teams played on Dec. 3, 2022. The Bruins have won eight in a row and are 17-2 all-time against coach Cori Close’s alma mater.

Olivia Bradley led UCSB with 11 points. Julia Puente-Valverde added 10 while in foul trouble.

The Gauchos (1-1) trailed 21-17 after the first quarter.

UCLA dominated the second, outscoring the Gauchos 30-9 to lead 51-26 at halftime.

The Gauchos were outscored 23-17 in the third, when UCLA ran off 16 straight points, but by then they were down 31 points. They were held to just seven points in the fourth.

UCLA controlled the boards, 43-24, with all 10 Bruins grabbing at least one rebound. The Bruins had 10 steals and 22 assists to eight for UCSB.

Betts’ sister, touted freshman Sienna Betts, missed her second straight game with a lower leg injury.

Up next

UC Santa Barbara plays at Seattle on Sunday.

UCLA plays No. 6 Oklahoma in Sacramento on Monday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.