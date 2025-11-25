No. 3 UCLA takes on No. 4 Texas

Texas Longhorns (5-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (6-0) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA squares off…

Texas Longhorns (5-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (6-0)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA squares off against No. 4 Texas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Bruins are 6-0 in non-conference play. UCLA is 5-0 against opponents with a winning record.

The Longhorns are 5-0 in non-conference play. Texas is fifth in the SEC with 19.6 assists per game led by Rori Harmon averaging 6.4.

UCLA averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 4.6 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 49.5 more points per game (102.8) than UCLA gives up to opponents (53.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 14.0 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 44.9%.

Jordan Lee is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 14.6 points. Madison Booker is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, 3.8 assists and four steals.

