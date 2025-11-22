No. 3 UCLA takes home win streak into matchup with Southern

Southern Jaguars (1-3) at UCLA Bruins (5-0) Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA hosts Southern…

Southern Jaguars (1-3) at UCLA Bruins (5-0)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA hosts Southern aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Bruins have gone 1-0 at home. UCLA averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

Southern went 21-15 overall last season while going 8-11 on the road. The Jaguars shot 36.7% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

