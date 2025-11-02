No. 3 UCLA hosts San Diego State in season opener

San Diego State Aztecs vs. UCLA Bruins Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA starts the…

San Diego State Aztecs vs. UCLA Bruins

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA starts the season at home against San Diego State.

UCLA went 34-3 overall with a 16-1 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bruins allowed opponents to score 58.6 points per game and shoot 35.8% from the field last season.

San Diego State went 25-10 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs gave up 61.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

