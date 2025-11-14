No. 3 UCLA Bruins play the South Florida Bulls

South Florida Bulls (2-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (4-0) Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA will…

South Florida Bulls (2-1) vs. UCLA Bruins (4-0)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA will play South Florida at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UCLA finished 34-3 overall with a 16-1 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Bruins shot 48.0% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

South Florida finished 23-11 overall with a 7-7 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bulls averaged 14.4 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

