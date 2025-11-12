No. 3 UCLA Bruins and the No. 11 North Carolina Tar Heels square off

North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-0) Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA…

North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (3-0)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA will face No. 11 North Carolina at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UCLA finished 34-3 overall with a 16-1 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Bruins averaged 7.1 steals, 5.4 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

North Carolina went 29-8 overall with a 14-1 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Tar Heels averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 17.5 off of turnovers and 8.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.