No. 3 Houston faces Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-2) vs. Houston Cougars (6-1)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and No. 3 Houston play at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Cougars have a 6-1 record in non-conference play. Houston ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Cenac Jr. averaging 6.4.

The Fighting Irish are 5-2 in non-conference play. Notre Dame is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Notre Dame has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points greater than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kingston Flemings is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 16.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.4%.

Markus Burton is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 11.3 points and 2.4 rebounds.

