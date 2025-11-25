No. 3 Houston Cougars square off against the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) vs. Houston Cougars (6-0) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is…

Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) vs. Houston Cougars (6-0)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Houston faces No. 17 Tennessee at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Cougars have a 6-0 record in non-conference games. Houston is 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Volunteers are 6-0 in non-conference play. Tennessee ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.

Houston scores 76.7 points, 15.2 more per game than the 61.5 Tennessee allows. Tennessee averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Sharp averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Kingston Flemings is shooting 63.3% and averaging 16.0 points.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Volunteers. Nate Ament is averaging 19.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

