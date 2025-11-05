No. 3 Florida takes on North Florida after Haugh’s 27-point game

North Florida Ospreys at Florida Gators
Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida faces North Florida after Thomas Haugh scored 27 points in Florida’s 93-87 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.
Florida went 36-4 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gators averaged 14.6 points off of turnovers, 15.2 second-chance points and 22.0 bench points last season.
North Florida finished 8-11 in ASUN action and 7-10 on the road a season ago. The Ospreys allowed opponents to score 84.8 points per game and shot 48.1% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.