No. 3 Florida hosts No. 13 Arizona to start season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:10 AM

Arizona Wildcats vs. Florida Gators

Las Vegas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida begins the season at home against No. 13 Arizona.

Florida went 36-4 overall with an 18-0 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Gators averaged 84.8 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point distance last season.

Arizona finished 24-13 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats shot 47.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

