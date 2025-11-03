No. 3 Florida Gators begin season at home against the No. 13 Arizona Wildcats

Arizona Wildcats vs. Florida Gators Las Vegas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is 163.5 BOTTOM…

Arizona Wildcats vs. Florida Gators

Las Vegas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -3.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida opens the season at home against No. 13 Arizona.

Florida finished 36-4 overall with an 18-0 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Gators allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 40.0% from the field last season.

Arizona finished 24-13 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 82.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.