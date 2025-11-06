No. 3 Florida bounces back from season-opening loss and dominates North Florida 104-64

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Condon had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Micah Handlogten notched his second double-double in as…

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Condon had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Micah Handlogten notched his second double-double in as many games and No. 3 Florida bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 104-64 drubbing of North Florida on Thursday night.

It was so lopsided that 7-foot-9 walk-on Olivier Rioux, the world’s tallest teenager, made his collegiate debut. The 19-year-old Gators freshman got the loudest ovation of the night when he pulled off his warmup jersey and entered the game with 2:09 to play. Rioux didn’t even touch the ball.

Coming off a five-point loss to 13th-ranked Arizona in Las Vegas, the Gators unveiled their national championship banner during pregame introductions and then put on a show in their home opener.

They looked much more like repeat contenders in this one, especially on the defensive end.

Condon dominated inside three nights after getting outplayed by freshman Koa Peat, adding four assists, three blocked shots and two steals. Florida (1-1) finished with a 64-24 rebounding advantage and outscored the Ospreys 66-22 in the paint. Handlogten finished with 17 points and 13 boards.

Thomas Haugh chipped in 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Gators, who won their 35th consecutive home opener and improved to 12-0 against the Ospreys.

North Florida (0-1) was hardly a factor in its season opener, the first game under new coach Bobby Keenen. Kamrin Oriol led the way with 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting. But the rest of the team managed a combined 11 field goals.

The Ospreys shot 31.1% against Florida’s much bigger and more physical lineup.

The Gators were far from perfect, though. They were 6 of 32 from 3-point range, bringing their season total to 13 of 59 from behind the arc.

North Florida plays at No. 18 Tennessee on Wednesday.

Florida hosts rival Florida State on Tuesday.

