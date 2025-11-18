No. 25 Washington takes on Fresno State after Sellers’ 30-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) at Washington Huskies (3-0) Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Washington plays Fresno…

Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) at Washington Huskies (3-0)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Washington plays Fresno State after Sayvia Sellers scored 30 points in Washington’s 72-61 win over the Utah Utes.

Washington finished 19-14 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies shot 48.0% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range last season.

Fresno State finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 6-6 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 0.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

