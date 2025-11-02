No. 25 North Carolina tips off season at home against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears at North Carolina Tar Heels Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25…

Central Arkansas Bears at North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 North Carolina starts the season at home against Central Arkansas.

North Carolina went 23-14 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Tar Heels averaged 80.7 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 35.6% from deep last season.

Central Arkansas went 5-15 in ASUN games and 1-16 on the road last season. The Bears averaged 7.3 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

