No. 25 North Carolina hosts Central Arkansas to start season

Central Arkansas Bears at North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -33.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 North Carolina hosts Central Arkansas for the season opener.

North Carolina finished 23-14 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tar Heels averaged 14.7 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

Central Arkansas went 1-16 on the road and 9-24 overall last season. The Bears averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 6.6 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

