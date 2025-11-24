Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 25 NC State…

No. 25 NC State Wolfpack and the Seton Hall Pirates square off

The Associated Press

November 24, 2025, 4:59 AM

Seton Hall Pirates (5-0) vs. NC State Wolfpack (4-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 NC State takes on Seton Hall in Lahaina, Hawaii.

NC State went 12-19 overall with a 7-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 69.6 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Pirates have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Seton Hall has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up