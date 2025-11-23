No. 25 NC State faces Seton Hall in Lahaina, Hawaii

Seton Hall Pirates (5-0) vs. NC State Wolfpack (4-0) Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 NC…

Seton Hall Pirates (5-0) vs. NC State Wolfpack (4-0)

Lahaina, Hawaii; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 NC State takes on Seton Hall in Lahaina, Hawaii.

NC State went 12-19 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack gave up 70.4 points per game while committing 16.7 fouls last season.

The Pirates have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Seton Hall is 5-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.2 turnovers per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.