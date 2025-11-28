No. 25 N.C. State women set tourney record in 110-56 rout of Southern Miss in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Khamil Pierre scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and N.C. State set a tournament record…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Khamil Pierre scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and N.C. State set a tournament record for most points scored with its 110-56 rout of Southern Miss 110-56 on Friday in the Cancun Challenge.

Seven scored in double figures for N.C. State (5-3), which beat Green Bay 79-67 in Thursday’s tournament game when Pierre had 21 rebounds. It was also the largest margin of victory for the Wolfpack since their 90-35 win against Elon on Nov. 15, 2023.

Tilda Trygger scored 16 points and had nine rebounds for N.C. State. Zamareya Jones and Zoe Brooks each scored 14 points and Qadence Samuels had 11. Jones had eight of the Wolfpack’s 25 assists.

Destiny Lunan scored 11 points and Adelaide Jernigan added 10 off the bench for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State scored the first 11 points of the game, led 30-9 after the first quarter and 58-24 at halftime. Jones scored 14 points and had five assists in the first half. Trygger added 11 points and Pierre chipped in with 10 points and 12 boards as the Wolfpack shot 55% (22 of 40) from the floor.

Carly Keats and Meloney Thames scored 12 points apiece for Southern Miss (6-2). Ramiah Augurson added 10 points.

Up next

Southern Miss is on the road against SMU on Tuesday.

N.C. State plays at ninth-ranked Oklahoma on Wednesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

