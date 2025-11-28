No. 25 Indiana hosts Bethune-Cookman following Heady’s 22-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Indiana Hoosiers (6-0) Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits No. 25 Indiana…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-5) at Indiana Hoosiers (6-0)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits No. 25 Indiana after Quentin Heady scored 22 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 61-54 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-0 in home games. Indiana is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 away from home. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-4 record against opponents over .500.

Indiana averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 43.8% and averaging 16.5 points.

Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.7 points for the Wildcats. Arterio Morris is averaging 14 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals.

