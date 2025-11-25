No. 25 Indiana clamps down on Kansas State 86-69

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Reed Bailey scored 21 points and No. 25 Indiana limited the nation’s leading scorer, P.J. Haggerty,…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Reed Bailey scored 21 points and No. 25 Indiana limited the nation’s leading scorer, P.J. Haggerty, to 12 below his average in an 86-69 home win over Kansas State on Tuesday night.

The senior Bailey did most of his work at the line, where he hit 13 of 15 free throws. Haggerty, who averaged 28 per game, finished 7 of 17 from the field for 16 points and had six turnovers.

Tayton Conerway added 19 for the Hoosiers (6-0). Lamar Wilkerson scored 14 and Trent Sisley had 12 points.

Indiana jumped out to a 20-4 lead with five different shooters hitting 3s. Despite 13 first-half turnovers, Kansas State rallied to a 26-24 deficit. That’s as close as the visitors would come. Indiana responded with a 13-3 spurt to take a 39-27 halftime lead, then continued the momentum after the break with a 10-2 run for a 49-29 lead.

The Wildcats (5-2) had averaged 92.8 points in their previous six games. C.J. Jones had 15 points and Nate Johnson 13 for Kansas State.

The Hoosiers’ usual leading scorer had a rough night. Senior forward Tucker DeVries, who averages 19.2 points, scored just nine.

The Wildcats host Bowling Green on Monday.

The Hoosiers host Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

