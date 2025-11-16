No. 24 Wisconsin hosts SIU-Edwardsville following Malith’s 20-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-0) Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits No. 24 Wisconsin…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-0)

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits No. 24 Wisconsin after Ring Malith scored 20 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 61-59 win against the Drake Bulldogs.

Wisconsin went 27-10 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Badgers averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

SIU-Edwardsville went 7-8 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Cougars averaged 71.6 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

