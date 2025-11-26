No. 24 Vanderbilt takes on Western Kentucky in Nassau, Bahamas

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -17.5; over/under…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -17.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Vanderbilt will square off against Western Kentucky at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Commodores are 5-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt leads the SEC averaging 103.0 points and is shooting 53.0%.

Western Kentucky finished 17-15 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Hilltoppers averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 14.0 on free throws and 24.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.