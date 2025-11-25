No. 24 Vanderbilt squares off against Western Kentucky in Nassau, Bahamas

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Vanderbilt faces…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-0) vs. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Vanderbilt faces Western Kentucky in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Commodores are 5-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt ranks second in the SEC with 21.2 assists per game led by Duke Miles averaging 5.6.

Western Kentucky finished 17-15 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Hilltoppers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 23.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.