No. 24 Richmond visits No. 4 Texas after Doogan’s 28-point showing

Richmond Spiders (1-0) at Texas Longhorns (1-0)

Austin, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Richmond takes on No. 4 Texas after Maggie Doogan scored 28 points in Richmond’s 83-49 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

Texas finished 17-0 at home last season while going 35-4 overall. The Longhorns averaged 77.8 points per game last season, 16.0 on free throws and 9.3 from 3-point range.

Richmond went 11-2 on the road and 28-7 overall last season. The Spiders averaged 72.0 points per game while shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.4% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

