No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowgirls and the Charlotte 49ers square off in George Town, Cayman Islands

Charlotte 49ers (4-3) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (6-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

Charlotte 49ers (4-3) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (6-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Oklahoma State takes on Charlotte at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The Cowgirls have a 6-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma State has a 6-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 49ers are 4-3 in non-conference play. Charlotte is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Oklahoma State averages 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 5.7 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Gray is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Cowgirls. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 15.4 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 60.0%.

Princess Anderson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Zoe Best is averaging 8.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.