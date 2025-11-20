No. 24 Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off against the No. 11 USC Trojans

USC Trojans (3-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24…

USC Trojans (3-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Notre Dame takes on No. 11 USC.

Notre Dame went 28-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Fighting Irish averaged 84.4 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point distance last season.

USC went 31-4 overall a season ago while going 9-1 on the road. The Trojans averaged 80.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.4 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

