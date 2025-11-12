No. 24 Michigan State women make 12 3-pointers in 96-52 win over Youngstown State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 17 points, Emma Shumate added 14 points and four 3-pointers off the…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 17 points, Emma Shumate added 14 points and four 3-pointers off the bench, and No. 24 Michigan State beat Youngstown State 96-52 on Wednesday night in the first meeting between the programs.

Michigan State, which entered ranked second in the NCAA and first in the Big Ten in assists per game at 28.0, had 26 assists on 37 field goals. Rashunda Jones had a team-high seven assists to go with four points.

Theryn Hallock and Jalyn Brown each added 11 points for Michigan State (3-0). Hallock went 3 of 7 from 3-point range, Abbey Kimball made both of her attempts and Michigan State shot 48% from distance, making 12 of 25.

Sarah Baker and Faith Burch scored 10 points apiece for Youngstown State (2-1).

Michigan State closed the first half on a 12-2 run to take a 45-23 lead. Hallock’s 3-pointer capped the Spartans’ 7-0 run to begin the third quarter for a 28-point lead.

The Spartans scored 32 points off 27 Youngstown State turnovers.

Michigan State: Continues its six-game homestand against Western Michigan on Sunday.

Youngstown State: Returns home to play Bucknell on Sunday.

