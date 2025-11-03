No. 24 Kentucky opens season at home against Morehead State

Morehead State Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Kentucky hosts Morehead State…

Morehead State Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Kentucky hosts Morehead State for the season opener.

Kentucky finished 23-8 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 10.5 second-chance points and 8.0 bench points last season.

Morehead State finished 5-15 in OVC action and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 9.7 steals, 4.0 blocks and 16.9 turnovers per game last season.

