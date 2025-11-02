No. 24 Kentucky hosts Morehead State in season opener

Morehead State Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Kentucky hosts Morehead State…

Morehead State Eagles at Kentucky Wildcats

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Kentucky hosts Morehead State in the season opener.

Kentucky went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 23-8 overall. The Wildcats averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Morehead State finished 3-11 on the road and 10-20 overall last season. The Eagles shot 39.8% from the field and 27.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

