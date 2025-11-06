No. 24 Kentucky hosts Monmouth after Davis’ 20-point game

Monmouth Hawks (1-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces No. 24 Kentucky…

Monmouth Hawks (1-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces No. 24 Kentucky after Alexis Davis scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 81-42 victory over the Chestnut Hill Griffins.

Kentucky went 23-8 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Wildcats averaged 5.4 steals, 7.0 blocks and 12.6 turnovers per game last season.

Monmouth went 11-8 in CAA games and 5-10 on the road last season. The Hawks gave up 63.2 points per game while committing 13.7 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.