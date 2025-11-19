No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers face the Appalachian State Mountaineers on 4-game win streak

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 10:15 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-1) at West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Thursday, 10:15 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 West Virginia is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the West Virginia Mountaineers take on Appalachian State.

West Virginia finished 16-0 at home a season ago while going 25-8 overall. The West Virginia Mountaineers gave up 55.7 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Appalachian State finished 9-10 in Sun Belt play and 5-10 on the road last season. The Appalachian State Mountaineers gave up 68.0 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

