No. 23 West Virginia Mountaineers and the McNeese Cowgirls square off

McNeese Cowgirls (3-1) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (5-0)
Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 West Virginia plays McNeese in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Mountaineers are 5-0 in non-conference play. West Virginia is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.
McNeese finished 10-21 overall with a 5-6 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Cowgirls gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.
