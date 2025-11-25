No. 23 NC State beats Boise State 81-70 in a Maui Invitational consolation game

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 16 points and No. 23 N.C. State beat Boise State 81-70 in a…

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 16 points and No. 23 N.C. State beat Boise State 81-70 in a Maui Invitational consolation game on Tuesday.

The Wolfpack (5-1) bounced back from an 11-point loss to Seton Hall one day prior to hand the Broncos (4-3) their second loss in as many days.

Ven-Allen Lubin had 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Terrance Arceneaux also scored 11 and Paul McNeil Jr. added 10 points.

Dylan Andrews made five of Boise State’s 11 3-pointers and finished with 26 points. Pearson Carmichael scored 11 points and Javan Buchanan had 10 points with nine rebounds.

The Wolfpack made their first five shots from the field and opened the game with an 11-2 run.

The Broncos capped a 16-2 run with a free throw by Andrew Meadow to take their largest lead at 26-22 with 6:08 left in the first half.

N.C. State closed out the first half with a 12-2 run to take a 34-28 lead at the intermission.

Boise State used an 11-2 run to open the second half to pull ahead 39-36, but Quadir Copeland knocked down a pair of free throws at the 14:15 mark to help his team take the lead for good at 44-42.

The Wolfpack took their largest lead with 4:12 to play on a 3-pointer by Arceneaux.

N.C. State shot 27 of 54 on field goals and 18 of 23 on free throws. It scored 24 points off of 15 Boise State turnovers.

Boise State was 19-of-56 shooting from the field and 21 of 32 from the line.

Up next

N.C. State will play the Chaminade-Texas winner for fifth place, while Boise State will face the loser for seventh place on Wednesday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.