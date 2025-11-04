No. 23 Michigan State women set records with 125-39 opening win over Mercyhurst

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Theryn Hallock and Grace VanSlooten combined for 37 points on 16 of 21 shooting, Kennedy…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Theryn Hallock and Grace VanSlooten combined for 37 points on 16 of 21 shooting, Kennedy Blair had a double-double and No. 23 Michigan State opened the season with a record-breaking 125-39 win over Mercyhurst on Tuesday night.

The Spartans set records for points in a game and margin of victory.

Hallock scored 19 points, VanSlooten 18 and Blair had 14, on 6-of-8 shooting, and 12 assists. Four other Spartans reached double figures. Rashunda Jones and reserve Amy Terrian both had 15, and backups Emma Shumate and Jalyn Brown had 14 and 13, respectively, off the bench.

Michigan State shot 62% with 13 3-pointers and had just three turnovers while turning 36 Mercyhurst turnovers into 62 points.

Lena Walz and Cici Hernandez both had nine points for Mercyhurst, under first year Erin Mills-Reid.

The Spartans scored the first nine points of the game and after the Lakers hit a 3-pointer reeled off 16 straight points. Mercyhurst knocked down another three and Michigan State finished the quarter with 11 straight points for a 36-6 lead.

The Lakers were 2 of 11 with 10 turnovers in the first quarter and Michigan State, which was 15 of 22 (68%), proceeded to score the first 13 points of the second quarter for a 24-point run. Add another 10-0 run and the Spartans were up 66-18 at halftime, a Breslin Center record for points in a half.

The Spartans have six-straight home games and don’t play a scheduled Power 4 opponent until meeting Wisconsin in a Big Ten Conference game on Dec. 7, their ninth game.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.