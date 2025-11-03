No. 23 Michigan State hosts Mercyhurst to begin season

Mercyhurst Lakers at Michigan State Spartans East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan State hosts…

Mercyhurst Lakers at Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Michigan State hosts Mercyhurst for the season opener.

Michigan State went 22-10 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 64.1 points per game and shoot 40.1% from the field last season.

Mercyhurst went 2-13 on the road and 9-18 overall last season. The Lakers averaged 65.0 points per game while shooting 41.3% from the field and 31.6% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.