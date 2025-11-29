No. 23 Louisville takes on East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-5) vs. Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 1-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: East…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-5) vs. Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 1-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State and No. 23 Louisville square off in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Cardinals have a 4-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Louisville averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game.

The Buccaneers have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 56.6 points per game and is shooting 32.6%.

Louisville averages 77.6 points, 16.6 more per game than the 61.0 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Louisville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is scoring 15.0 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cardinals. Laura Ziegler is averaging 13.6 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 43.8%.

Anala Nelson is shooting 31.7% and averaging 9.4 points for the Buccaneers. SaBreya Monsanto is averaging 7.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

