No. 23 Louisville hosts Bellarmine following Ralston’s 25-point performance

Bellarmine Knights (2-6) at Louisville Cardinals (6-2, 1-0 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits No.…

Bellarmine Knights (2-6) at Louisville Cardinals (6-2, 1-0 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits No. 23 Louisville after Triniti Ralston scored 25 points in Bellarmine’s 68-63 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Cardinals have gone 4-1 at home. Louisville ranks eighth in the ACC with 15.3 assists per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 3.0.

The Knights are 1-2 on the road. Bellarmine has a 1-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Louisville makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Bellarmine has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Bellarmine’s 34.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than Louisville has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. Tajianna Roberts is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.5 points.

Ralston is shooting 37.0% and averaging 14.8 points for the Knights. Ava Smith is averaging 7.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.