No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats face the Purdue Boilermakers on 5-game win streak

Purdue Boilermakers (2-1) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Kentucky will try to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Purdue.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. Kentucky is fifth in the SEC with 14.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Clara Strack averaging 3.8.

Purdue went 10-19 overall with a 2-8 record on the road last season. The Boilermakers averaged 14.4 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

