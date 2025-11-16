No. 23 Kentucky coasts to an easy 76-44 win over Marshall.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Obi scored 17 points, Clara Strack had a double-double and No. 23 Kentucky rolled to…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jordan Obi scored 17 points, Clara Strack had a double-double and No. 23 Kentucky rolled to a 76-44 win over Marshall on Saturday.

Strack had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (5-0), who have scored at least 75 points in their first five games since a seven-game streak 12 seasons ago. Asia Boone had 14 points off the bench and Teonni Key added 10. Tonie Morgan had 11 assists and Amelia Hassett had 14 rebounds, leading to a 54-28 advantage on the boards.

Timaya Lewis-Eutsey and Blessing King both had nine points for the Thundering Herd (2-2), who shot just 28% (14-50), going 3 of 16 on 3-pointers.

NO. 2 SOUTH CAROLINA 69, NO. 8 SOUTHERN CAL 52

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joyce Edwards had 17 points and 10 rebounds and South Carolina beat Jazzy Davidson and Southern California in a matchup billed as The Real SC at Crypto.com Arena.

Raven Johnson and Tessa Johnson scored 14 points each for the Gamecocks (4-0), who lost to UConn in the national title game last season.

Kennedy Smith scored 12 points and Kara Dunn added 10 to the lead the Trojans (2-1), whose star player watched from the end of the bench. JuJu Watkins isn’t playing this season while rehabbing from a torn ACL sustained in the NCAA Tournament in March.

NO. 3 UCLA 94, SOUTH FLORIDA 61

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gabriela Jaquez scored 17 points to lead six UCLA players in double figures, and the Bruins dominated from the beginning to beat South Florida in the WBCA Challenge.

Charlisse Leger-Walker added 16 points for the Bruins, including 12 in the first quarter.

Katie Davidson led South Florida (2-2) with 16 points, and Stefanie Ingram scored 13.

UCLA controlled the entire game and was especially effective inside in outscoring the Bulls 56-18 in the lane. The Bruins also made 61% of their shots.

No. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 74, FAIRFIELD 49

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Laila Hull hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead five North Carolina players scoring in double figures and the 11th-ranked Tar Heels beat Fairfield.

Nyla Brooks, Nyla Harris and Ciera Toomey scored 12 points apiece and Indya Nivar added 10 for North Carolina.

UNC opened the second quarter with a 19-2 run that culminated when Hull hit a 3-pointer that gave the Tar Heels a 30-21 lead with 3:30 left in the first half. The Stags made 3 of 9 from the field and committed nine turnovers as they were outscored 26-6 in the period.

Fairfield scored 12 of the first 15 second-half points and Kaety L’Amoreaux made a 3-pointer with 4:35 left in the third quarter that trimmed the deficit to 46-43 but Hull answered with a 3 that sparked an 11-0 run to push the lead into double figures for good.

No. 14 MICHIGAN 93, NOTRE DAME 54

DETROIT (AP) — Olivia Olson scored 30 points and Michigan blasted Hannah Hidalgo and Notre Dame in the Shamrock Classic, the worst loss for the Fighting Irish in more than two decades.

Three days after Hidalgo scored a school record 44 points with an NCAA record 16 steals, the Wolverines led wire-to-wire on the Wayne State campus and limited Hidalgo to 12 points on 4-of-21 shooting with seven turnovers.

Mila Holloway had 12 points, Syla Swords 11 and Ashley Sofilkanich 10 for Michigan. Swords had nine rebounds and Brooke Quarles Daniels grabbed 10 as the Wolverines had a 50-28 advantage on the boards, dominating second-chance points 19-5 and points in the paint 50-26.

Cassandre Prosper had 17 points for the Fighting Irish and KK Bransford added 15.

No. 25 WASHINGTON 72, UTAH 61

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Sayvia Sellers scored 30 points and Washington pulled away from Utah for a win on Saturday.

Sellers scored 18 points in the first half to help keep the Huskies in the game and then put away their former conference rival from when both schools were in the Pac-12.

Hannah Stines added 14 points for Washington. Sellers had 30 points against Utah last season.

Maty Wilke led the Utes with 13 points. Lani White had 12 points and 12 rebounds, Reese Ross had 12 points and Chyra Evans added 11.

Washington had a 9-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good. Avery Howell started it with a pair of free throws for a 40-39 lead. Stines had consecutive layups for a 51-45 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.