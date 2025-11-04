No. 23 Creighton hosts South Dakota following Bruns’ 23-point outing

South Dakota Coyotes at Creighton Bluejays Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits No. 23 Creighton…

South Dakota Coyotes at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota visits No. 23 Creighton after Isaac Bruns scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Creighton went 15-2 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Bluejays allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shoot 41.4% from the field last season.

South Dakota finished 19-14 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Coyotes gave up 83.7 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

