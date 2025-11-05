No. 23 Creighton hosts South Dakota following Bruns’ 23-point game

South Dakota Coyotes at Creighton Bluejays Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -28.5; over/under is 167.5…

South Dakota Coyotes at Creighton Bluejays

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -28.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays No. 23 Creighton after Isaac Bruns scored 23 points in South Dakota’s 81-79 overtime loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Creighton went 25-11 overall a season ago while going 15-2 at home. The Bluejays averaged 9.3 points off of turnovers, 9.0 second-chance points and 13.3 bench points last season.

South Dakota went 19-14 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Coyotes gave up 83.7 points per game while committing 18.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

