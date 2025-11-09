No. 22 Oklahoma State women rout Oral Roberts 112-62 for fourth win of season’s first week

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Achol Akot had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading seven in double-figure scoring, and No. 22…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Achol Akot had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading seven in double-figure scoring, and No. 22 Oklahoma State routed Oral Roberts 112-62 on Sunday night.

Jadyn Wooten compiled 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Cowgirls (4-0). Micah Gray scored 14 points, Stailee Heard and Amari Whiting 13 each, Lena Girardi 12 and Haleigh Timmer 10. Gray had nine assists.

Jalei Oglesby scored 24 points and Anna Trusty had 14 for Oral Roberts (2-1).

The Cowgirls scored a school-record 37 points in the first quarter on 79% shooting (15 for 19) and had 26 points in the paint. Oklahoma State led 64-28 at halftime, already with four players in double figures. Akot had 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

It was 91-43 after three quarters.

Oklahoma State dominated statistics such as 17-2 in fast break points, 27-6 in points after turnovers and 60-34 in points in the paint.

The game was the fourth of a five-game home stretch to open the season for the Cowgirls. They are navigating a stretch of five games in nine days.

The game was designated as OSU’s annual N7 game. The Cowgirls wore turquoise uniforms as part of Nike’s N7 Fund initiative which focuses on helping youth in Native American and Indigenous communities in North America lead healthier, happier, and more successful lives.

