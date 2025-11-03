No. 22 Oklahoma State hosts New Orleans in season opener

New Orleans Privateers at Oklahoma State Cowgirls Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Oklahoma State opens…

New Orleans Privateers at Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Oklahoma State opens the season at home against New Orleans.

Oklahoma State finished 17-1 at home last season while going 25-7 overall. The Cowgirls allowed opponents to score 60.4 points per game and shoot 36.9% from the field last season.

New Orleans finished 5-24 overall with a 3-15 record on the road a season ago. The Privateers shot 35.1% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range last season.

