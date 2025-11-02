No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowgirls open season at home against the New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers at Oklahoma State Cowgirls Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Oklahoma State hosts…

New Orleans Privateers at Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Oklahoma State hosts New Orleans in the season opener.

Oklahoma State went 25-7 overall with a 17-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cowgirls averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 24.3 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans finished 3-15 on the road and 5-24 overall last season. The Privateers averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

