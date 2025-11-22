No. 22 Michigan State takes on Oakland, seeks 6th straight win

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) at Michigan State Spartans (5-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 22…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-3) at Michigan State Spartans (5-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan State is looking to keep its five-game win streak going when the Spartans take on Oakland.

The Spartans are 5-0 in home games. Michigan State ranks third in the Big Ten with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 3.0.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 0-1 away from home. Oakland is fourth in the Horizon with 13.4 assists per game led by Makenzie Luehring averaging 3.2.

Michigan State makes 54.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.5 percentage points higher than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Oakland averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Michigan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanslooten is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Jalyn Brown is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 63.6%.

Cali Denson is averaging 12 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Angie Smith is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

