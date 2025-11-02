No. 22 Michigan State Spartans begin season at home against the Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders at Michigan State Spartans East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -20.5; over/under is…

Colgate Raiders at Michigan State Spartans

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -20.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan State hosts Colgate for the season opener.

Michigan State went 15-1 at home last season while going 30-7 overall. The Spartans averaged 5.3 steals, 4.6 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

Colgate finished 11-9 in Patriot League action and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Raiders averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 7.7 second-chance points and 19.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

