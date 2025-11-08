No. 22 Michigan State hosts No. 14 Arkansas following Brazile’s 25-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-0) East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5;…

Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) at Michigan State Spartans (1-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas faces No. 22 Michigan State after Trevon Brazile scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 109-77 win against the Southern Jaguars.

Michigan State finished 30-7 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Spartans gave up 67.1 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

Arkansas finished 22-14 overall a season ago while going 4-6 on the road. The Razorbacks averaged 76.8 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free-throw line and 21 from 3-point range.

